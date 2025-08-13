Tinubu: Nigerians Have No Reason to Be Poor, Pledges Stronger MSME Support

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Nigerians have “no reason to be poor,” reaffirming his administration’s commitment to driving the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as a key pillar of economic development.

Speaking at the 8th Expanded National MSME Clinic in Calabar on Wednesday, Tinubu — represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, emphasised that Nigeria possesses boundless human and natural resources that must be harnessed to create wealth and opportunities.

Highlighting Cross River State’s agricultural potential, Tinubu said, “The Federal Government intends to plant 100 million oil palm trees, more than any other state. Cross River has an advantage.” He noted that the state’s fertile land enables it to cultivate almost every crop, positioning it as a strategic contributor to national food security and agro-industrial growth.

The president outlined that from the onset of his administration, the government prioritised access to capital and pledged to back ventures capable of redefining the future of work, skills, and industry.





Commending the Cross River State Government for launching a state-of-the-art communication and technology hub for MSMEs, Tinubu said the project aligns perfectly with trends in digital technology.

“The hub will give MSMEs affordable access to high-speed internet, modern equipment, and a collaborative space to learn and innovate, remembering that the digital world is a window to diverse markets,” he explained. “The digital world has space for the market woman in Ikom, the furniture maker in Calabar, and the fashion designer in Ogoja, Ugep, or Odukpani.”

He reiterated that his Renewed Hope Agenda is about more than loans or grants — it is about building an ecosystem that fosters infrastructure, innovation, and creativity. “Our commitment is not just to give loans or grants, but to build an ecosystem that provides infrastructure and enhances the creativity of entrepreneurs,” Tinubu said.