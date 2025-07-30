Tinubu Names Adeyemi as Federal Fire Service Boss

President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the appointment of Deputy Controller-General Olumode Samuel Adeyemi as the incoming Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, with the appointment taking effect from August 14, 2025.

This major development was conveyed through a statement issued by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Major General A.M. Jibril (retd.), on behalf of the President. According to the Board, the transition comes as the current Controller-General, Engineer Abdulganiyu Jaji, prepares to bow out of service on August 13, 2025, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Described as a seasoned administrator, Olumode was previously with the FCT Fire Service before transferring to the Federal Fire Service headquarters, where he became Deputy Controller-General in charge of Human Resources. He has completed all necessary in-service and command trainings, with exposure to advanced courses both domestically and internationally.

Adeyemi holds prominent memberships and fellowships in professional bodies such as the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, and the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management of Nigeria.





The Board commended the outgoing leader, Abdulganiyu Jaji, for his unwavering dedication and transformative contributions during his tenure, highlighting the impact of his various initiatives.

okay.ng reports that this significant appointment is aligned with efforts to further professionalize and enhance the Federal Fire Service, reinforcing commitment to safety and emergency response in the nation.