Tinubu Mourns Emir of Zuru, Describes His Passing as a Great Loss

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Emir of Zuru, His Royal Highness, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami (Gomo II), who passed away on Sunday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the late emir’s passing as “a significant loss for the country.”

President Tinubu recalled the late royal father’s service to Nigeria, both as a young military officer during the Civil War between 1967 and 1970, and later as a military governor of Bauchi State.

He noted that Emir Sami’s contributions went beyond military and administrative service, stressing that his reign brought remarkable stability and progress to the Zuru Emirate and Kebbi State at large.





According to the President, “Nigeria will long remember the late emir’s contributions as an administrator and revered traditional ruler.”

While consoling the people and government of Kebbi State, President Tinubu praised the emir’s legacy of sterling leadership and prayed for divine comfort for his family and subjects.

He further prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the late emir eternal rest.