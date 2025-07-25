News

Tinubu Mourns Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, Describes His Death as a National Loss

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dr. Ibrahim Bello, the Sarkin Katsinan and Emir of Gusau, who passed away in Abuja on Friday morning, July 25, 2025, at the age of 71.

In a condolence message issued by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described the late monarch’s passing as a “collective loss beyond his immediate domain,” acknowledging his lifelong dedication to public service and traditional leadership.

According to the statement, President Tinubu noted that the late emir would be fondly remembered for “his sense of duty, commitment to his people and exemplary leadership.”

Dr. Ibrahim Bello, a highly respected traditional ruler, held various positions of responsibility over the course of his career and was known for his steady efforts to foster peace and development in Zamfara State and the wider northern region.

President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Zamfara State, as well as to the family of the late monarch.

He prayed for Allah’s mercy on the soul of the deceased emir, who he said left behind a legacy of dignity and public service.

