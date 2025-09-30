Tinubu Meets Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Bayo Ogunlesi on Unlocking Oil and Gas Investments

President Bola Tinubu on Monday held talks with two of Nigeria’s most influential global business leaders, Hakeem Belo-Osagie, chairman of Metis Capital, and Bayo Ogunlesi, chairman and chief executive officer of Global Infrastructure Partners & BlackRock.

The meeting, according to Tinubu in a statement shared via X, was centered on unlocking strategic investment opportunities in Nigeria’s vital oil and gas sector.

“We agreed on the urgency of unlocking large-scale investments in upstream oil & gas and critical infrastructure to drive Nigeria’s long-term growth,” the president stated.

He further emphasized that Nigeria remains ready to partner with credible global investors, noting the crucial role of Nigerians in the diaspora in driving the nation’s economic transformation.





“Nigeria remains ready to partner with credible global investors, especially our sons of the soil and Nigerians in the diaspora, to deliver energy security and modern infrastructure that powers prosperity across Africa,” Tinubu affirmed.

Okay.ng reports that the president also assured citizens that his administration is working tirelessly to create a better enabling environment for investors. He highlighted the government’s efforts in opening new frontiers for sustainable financing, global capital, and transformative projects.

Tinubu concluded by reaffirming his commitment to positioning Nigeria as Africa’s leading investment destination.