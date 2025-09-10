News

Tinubu, Macron Hold Private Lunch Meeting at Élysée Palace [Photos]

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with French President Emmanuel Macron for a private working lunch at the Élysée Palace in Paris, as part of his ongoing 10-day working vacation in Europe.

The engagement, which took place on Wednesday, focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Nigeria and France.

Announcing the meeting via his verified X handle, President Tinubu said the discussions were productive and centered on deepening cooperation across key sectors.

“Had a productive lunch with President Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron today at the Élysée Palace,” Tinubu wrote.

“We reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen our partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.”

Tinubu departed Abuja last week for France and the United Kingdom to observe his annual leave, which also includes a series of high-level diplomatic engagements.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) Nigeria Customs Shortlists 286,697 Applicants for September CBT, Warns Against Malpractice
Next Article GTBank GAPS-Lite App Update: What Changes on September 13 and How to Prepare

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 16 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Qatar Debunks Claims of Stricter Visa Requirements for Nigerians
News
The Life and Legacy of Charlie Kirk—and the Tragedy That Ended It
International
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at Utah College Event, Trump Calls Him “Legendary”
International
Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)
Nigeria Customs Shortlists 286,697 Applicants for September CBT, Warns Against Malpractice
News Top stories
Oracle’s Larry Ellison Overtakes Elon Musk as World’s Richest Man After Record-Breaking Stock Surge
Artificial intelligence (AI) International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like