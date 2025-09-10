Tinubu, Macron Hold Private Lunch Meeting at Élysée Palace [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with French President Emmanuel Macron for a private working lunch at the Élysée Palace in Paris, as part of his ongoing 10-day working vacation in Europe.

The engagement, which took place on Wednesday, focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Nigeria and France.

Announcing the meeting via his verified X handle, President Tinubu said the discussions were productive and centered on deepening cooperation across key sectors.

“Had a productive lunch with President Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron today at the Élysée Palace,” Tinubu wrote. “We reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen our partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.”

Tinubu departed Abuja last week for France and the United Kingdom to observe his annual leave, which also includes a series of high-level diplomatic engagements.