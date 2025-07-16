Tinubu Leads National and International Dignitaries in Honouring Buhari’s Final Rest in Daura

President Bola Tinubu, together with Vice President Kashim Shettima and a host of Nigeria’s political and traditional elite, converged in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday to bid farewell to former President Muhammadu Buhari. The late ex-military ruler and two-term democratically elected leader was laid to rest in a ceremony steeped in Islamic rites, reflecting both reverence and national mourning.

Tinubu received Buhari’s flag-draped remains personally at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport shortly after 2 p.m., following the body’s arrival from London aboard the Presidential Aircraft used during Buhari’s eight-year presidency. This solemn moment marked the beginning of a series of ceremonies, with the Chief Imam of Daura, Sheikh Salisu Rabiu, leading the Islamic burial rites amid the presence of international guests, including Guinea-Bissau President Umaru Sissoco Embaló, Niger Republic’s Prime Minister Ali Zeine, and former Niger President Issoufou Mahamadou.

The service drew numerous high-profile attendees, including former Vice Presidents Yemi Osinbajo and Atiku Abubakar, leaders of the National Assembly, top military and security officials, state governors from across Nigeria, prominent businessmen such as Aliko Dangote, and traditional rulers like the Emirs of Katsina, Daura, and Kano. The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency reported over 130 aircraft movements around Katsina airport in the buildup to the burial, underscoring the magnitude of the occasion.

President Tinubu’s arrival at the airport from Abuja came shortly before the remains landed, followed by a solemn military guard of honour and a procession under the hymn “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.” The late president’s casket was escorted to Daura with full military honours, including a 21-gun salute. Funeral prayers at the PMB Helicopter Ground, attended by thousands of citizens and dignitaries, reflected a shared sentiment of loss and respect.





“President Buhari was known for appointing people based on merit, not ethnicity or personal ties,” remarked Dr. Rabi’atu Aliyu, former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, reflecting on Buhari’s leadership and personal character.

The event’s emotional tone was echoed by Buhari’s former ministers and colleagues, who portrayed him as a father figure and a leader of humility, discipline, and patriotism. A weeklong commemoration will continue with official condolence visits and public engagements.

Okay.ng reports that what unfolded in Daura was not only a final farewell but also a powerful display of national unity in the face of loss.