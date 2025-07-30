News

Tinubu Lauded for Fulfilling Commitments to Northern Nigeria

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-FEC
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu has delivered on a significant number of the pledges he made to the North, with a promise of ongoing efforts.

Speaking on a Tuesday broadcast during a live Hausa-language interactive program, “Hannu Da Yawa,” aired on Radio Nigeria Kaduna, Idris highlighted that Tinubu’s commitments—particularly regarding security, education, and agriculture—were made explicit before the 2023 presidential election at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

According to Idris, the administration’s openness has been underscored by its participation in a two-day session aimed at reviewing the president’s electoral promises and strengthening citizen-government engagement. “Upon winning the election, Tinubu honored these promises by appointing numerous individuals from the North, including myself, into strategic positions,” Idris said. He cited roles such as Minister of Defence, National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, and various ministers overseeing agriculture, women affairs, health, arts, and other sectors.

“We are more than 60 northerners working with President Tinubu,” Idris emphasized. “At this halfway mark in his tenure, we can enumerate the achievements that impact not just the North but the entire nation.” Addressing criticisms about possible marginalization of the North, Idris dismissed such claims as misinformation. “Today’s evidence shows that narrative is false. In fact, he has done remarkably well for the North,” he stated.

Idris pledged that the administration would remain proactive in educating citizens—particularly northerners—about Tinubu’s ongoing and future achievements. okay.ng reports.

