Tinubu Lands in Lagos for Stakeholder Engagement Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Celebration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday arrived in Lagos for a working visit shortly after attending the coronation ceremony of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oyo State.

The development was confirmed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

According to the statement, Tinubu’s Lagos visit is part of preparations as Nigeria gears up for the modest commemoration of its 65th Independence Anniversary. During his stay, the President is expected to hold meetings with leading figures in the private sector and top government officials.

The statement further disclosed that Tinubu will travel to Imo State on Tuesday, September 30, to commission several infrastructural projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.





“As part of the Independence anniversary activities, Tinubu will also inaugurate the remodelled National Theatre in Lagos, which has been renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts,” Onanuga said.

Tinubu had earlier, during the Ibadan coronation of Oba Ladoja, declared that Nigeria’s economy had made a remarkable turnaround under his administration. He emphasized that the difficult reforms implemented over the last two years were yielding positive results.

“Today, I am honoured to bring the cheering news that our economy has turned around and there is now light at the end of the tunnel,” the President said.

He attributed the success of his economic policies to the resilience, patience, and sacrifices of Nigerians, stressing that the pains of the last 28 months were not wasted.





okay.ng reports that Tinubu’s Lagos visit marks the beginning of a week-long schedule that will see him combine national commemorations with stakeholder dialogues, aimed at strengthening economic growth and cultural development.