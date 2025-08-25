Tinubu Lands in Brasília, Launches Strategic Talks with Brazil

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Brasília, the capital of Brazil, in the early hours of Monday to commence a two-day state visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Latin America’s largest economy.

The presidential aircraft, Nigerian Air Force One (NAF-001), popularly known as “Eagle One,” touched down at Brasília International Airport around 12:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. Nigerian time).

Warm Reception in Brasília

Tinubu was welcomed by Carlos Duarte, Brazil’s Secretary for Africa and the Middle East; Carlos José Moreno Garcete, Brazil’s Ambassador to Nigeria; and senior Nigerian government officials. Among the delegation was Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.





At his hotel in Brasília, the Nigerian leader was received by Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abass, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

Other key officials present included Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Trade and Investment Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Information Mohammed Idris, Minister of Livestock Development Idi Maiha, and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Uche Nnaji.

High-Level Meetings Scheduled

According to okay.ng reports, President Tinubu’s itinerary in Brasília will include a meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace. Both leaders are expected to sign a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and jointly address the press.





The Nigerian President will also engage with the leadership of Brazil’s National Congress, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, and the President of the Supreme Federal Court.

Business, Security, and Aviation Partnerships

A central focus of Tinubu’s visit is to enhance cooperation in trade, agribusiness, livestock, cultural exchange, aviation, and regional security. A key highlight is the anticipated signing of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), which will pave the way for direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

Furthermore, both nations are expected to deliberate on energy transition, agricultural development, and broader economic partnerships. Breakout sessions will also feature various Nigerian ministries holding discussions with their Brazilian counterparts.