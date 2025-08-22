Economy

Tinubu Introduces Personal Income Tax Calculator Ahead of 2026 Reforms

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially unveiled a Personal Income Tax calculator designed to help Nigerians understand the effect of the newly signed tax reforms on their earnings.

The President, who made the announcement on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, explained that the calculator is aimed at promoting transparency and fairness in taxation.

According to him, the initiative allows Nigerians to compare their current tax obligations with what they would pay once the reforms take effect in January 2026.

Tinubu said, “A fair tax system must never punish poverty or weigh down the most vulnerable. With the new tax laws I recently signed, taking effect from January 2026, we have lifted this burden and created a path of equity, fairness, and true redistribution in our economy.”

He further noted that the tool was developed to ensure fairness and progressivity. “A Personal Income Tax Calculator has been developed. It allows you to check your estimated tax under the new laws against what you currently pay. It shows clearly how these reforms protect low-income earners, ensure progressivity, and simplify compliance in order to deliver a transparent system that works for all.”

Highlighting the importance of hope and patriotism, Tinubu added: “Together, we are renewing hope in the Nigeria of our dreams. Take a bet on our country. Bet on Nigeria to work for you, your family, and your community.”

The calculator is available to the public through the government’s reform portal at https://fiscalreforms.ng/index.php/pit-calculator/.

This development is part of the Federal Government’s effort to reposition Nigeria’s tax administration and boost compliance through innovation. okay.ng reports.

