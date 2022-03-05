Tinubu: I helped Aregbesola, Mimiko, Fayemi to get their mandate

Bola Tinubu, who declared his intention to run for President in the 2023 general elections, has said helped politicians, Olusegun Mimiko, Rauf Aregbesola and Kayode Fayemi achieve their political mandate.

The former governor of Lagos State made this disclosure on a consultation visit to the palace of the Deji of Akure on Friday.

He said: “I helped Mimiko get his mandate through court after two years that he was elected. I helped Fayemi get his mandate after three years. It took Aregbesola three years and 10 months to get his mandate. We have helped many people like that.“

Tinubu also revealed how he helped and supported Buhari through his tenure as President.

“We helped Buhari sack them (PDP). We supported him to complete his eight-year term and I have told him I want to succeed him. He said I should go ahead, that is why I came to seek the support of the traditional rulers,” he added.