Tinubu Holds Strategic Meeting with Rivers Governor Fubara at Aso Villa

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday welcomed the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, at the State House in Abuja, marking their first official meeting since the governor’s reinstatement last week.

Governor Fubara, who had been under suspension during the six-month emergency rule in Rivers State, was seen arriving at the President’s office at about 7:00 pm. The encounter underscores a significant step toward stabilizing political developments in the state.

The Monday night meeting comes just four days after Fubara was restored to his position following the suspension of emergency measures that had thrown the state’s leadership into turmoil.

While details of their discussions remain undisclosed, the symbolic nature of the meeting highlights the presidency’s intention to strengthen federal-state relations, especially after months of political uncertainty.

This visit also signals the President’s readiness to ensure that Rivers State, one of Nigeria’s key oil-producing regions, enjoys peace and stability under democratic governance.

okay.ng reports that this marks the first time the two leaders are meeting since the political crisis began.

