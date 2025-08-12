Tinubu Holds Private Talks with Soludo at Presidential Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday hosted the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Although neither party disclosed the details of their discussions, political observers are already speculating about the agenda. The talks are believed to have touched on potential federal support for key developmental projects in Anambra, fresh investment opportunities, and cooperative programmes aimed at promoting peace and economic growth in the South-East.

The meeting comes at a politically sensitive time for the state. With the Anambra governorship election drawing closer, Governor Soludo is seeking a second term, and analysts suggest the meeting could have also included strategic political considerations.

okay.ng reports that this is not the first time Governor Soludo has publicly shown alignment with the president on matters of national development, having previously expressed support for some of Tinubu’s policies.





More information on the outcome of the meeting is expected to emerge soon.