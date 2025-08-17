Tinubu Hails IBB at 84, Recalls His Role in Nigeria’s Development

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined family, friends, and associates of the former leader in celebrating his life and legacy, describing him as a figure whose eight years in power left a profound mark on Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.

“President Tinubu celebrates General Babangida’s distinguished military career, which includes serving as an instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Commander of the 4 Reconnaissance Regiment, Commander of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Director of Army Staff Duties and Plans, and Chief of Army Staff,” the statement read.

Highlighting Babangida’s stewardship of the country between 1985 and 1993, President Tinubu noted that his administration was defined by landmark reforms and enduring infrastructure.





“His military administration will be remembered for its massive investment in infrastructure, such as the Third Mainland Bridge, and the reforms that liberalised the Nigerian economy,” the President remarked.

Among Babangida’s enduring legacies are the establishment of key national institutions, including the State Security Service (SSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). His government also oversaw the creation of additional states and the historic relocation of Nigeria’s Federal Capital from Lagos to Abuja.

President Tinubu thanked the former leader for his service to the nation and prayed for his continued health and strength.