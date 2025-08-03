Tinubu Hails D’Tigress for Historic Fifth Straight Afrobasket Triumph

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their triumphant victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Rena Wakama-led team secured their fifth consecutive Afrobasket title—and seventh overall—after defeating Mali 78-64 in a gripping final held on Sunday night at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan.

In a statement released by the State House and signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu lauded the team’s resilience, skill, and unwavering team spirit, especially after battling from behind in the first quarter to clinch the championship.

"Your superb performance throughout the competition has made Nigeria proud. Like the Super Falcons, you have inspired our young ladies. You embodied the indomitable Nigerian spirit, the power of unity, and the rewards of hard work," the President said.





The President also praised the impact of Head Coach Rena Wakama and her technical team for their leadership, and acknowledged the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) for its unwavering support of the team.

“By winning the AfroBasket trophy for a record fifth consecutive time, you have written your names in history and shown the world what to expect out of Africa,” Tinubu added.

The President assured the team of continued government support as they prepare for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup scheduled to take place in Berlin next March.

"The Federal Government and Nigerians will never forget the sacrifices and remain grateful for the highly elevating performances," he said.





President Tinubu concluded by expressing his eagerness to host the victorious squad in Abuja, wishing them a safe return home and reaffirming their place as national icons.