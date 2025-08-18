Tinubu Hails Commissioning of New 40,000 CBM LPG Vessel as Clean Energy Milestone

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed the commissioning of WAGL Energy Limited’s latest Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessel, describing it as a milestone for Nigeria’s clean energy agenda and Africa’s role in the global energy market.

The newly launched carrier, MT Iyaloja (Lagos), has a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters (CBM) and brings WAGL’s fleet capacity to 162,000 CBM. WAGL Energy Limited is a joint venture between NNPC Ltd. and Sahara Group. Other vessels in the company’s growing fleet include MT Africa Gas, MT Sahara Gas, MT BaruMK, and MT Sapet.

Represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, President Tinubu commended WAGL, NNPC Ltd., and Sahara Group for their “strategic foresight, technical excellence and unwavering dedication to expanding Africa’s role in the global clean energy value-chain.”

Speaking at the event, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, through his representative Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, described the vessel as a strategic asset in Nigeria’s gas development journey. He said, “NNPC Ltd. is proud to be a major shareholder in this indigenous company which, in addition to the newly commissioned MT Iyaloja (Lagos), owns four other LPG vessels in its growing fleet, delivering over 6 million MT of LPG across West Africa over the last 5 years.”





WAGL’s Chairman and Sahara Group Executive Director, Mr. Temitope Shonubi, noted that the vessel embodies the company’s mission to close Africa’s energy infrastructure gap. “The addition of MT Iyaloja (Lagos) embodies the spirit of progress and empowerment championed by the iconic Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, whose legacy we honour. Sahara Group is proud of its partnership with NNPC Ltd. and reaffirms its commitment to partnerships that drive energy access in Africa,” he said.

Managing Director of WAGL, Mr. Mohammed Sani Bello, revealed that the company is already working on expanding its fleet within the next two years. “WAGL already has plans to further expand the fleet within the next two years with the addition of a Small Gas Carrier and a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC),” he said.

The ceremony also featured a symbolic ribbon-cutting performed by Alhaja Folasade Mujidat Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria and granddaughter of Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, MFR, in whose honour the vessel was named.

The commissioning of MT Iyaloja (Lagos) is expected to boost Nigeria’s efforts in ensuring LPG affordability, accessibility, and availability, while positioning the country as a key player in Africa’s transition to cleaner energy.