Tinubu Forms Inter-Ministerial Committee for State Burial of Buhari

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the formation of an Inter-Ministerial Committee to oversee the planning and coordination of a state funeral for former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London at the age of 81.

This was contained in an official statement released on Monday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations.

The committee, to be chaired by Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, comprises high-ranking officials across key ministries, departments, and security agencies.

According to the statement, the committee’s mandate is to ensure that Buhari, a two-time Nigerian leader and respected elder statesman, is accorded a befitting state burial.





Committee members include:

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning

Minister of Defence

Minister of Information and National Orientation

Minister of Works

Minister of Interior

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare

Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy

National Security Adviser

Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters

Inspector General of Police

Director-General of the DSS

Chief of Defence Staff

The Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO) will serve as the secretariat to the committee.

As part of the ongoing tributes, President Tinubu also directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers at their entrances for members of the public to pay their respects.

Additionally, two central condolence registers will be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, for the diplomatic community and the general public.





This announcement follows Tinubu’s earlier declaration of seven days of national mourning and a public holiday on Tuesday, July 15, to honour the memory of the late former president, who will be laid to rest in Daura, Katsina State, on the same day.