Tinubu Extols 2Baba at 50, Calls Him Global Ambassador of Nigerian Music

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian Afropop legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, as the music icon celebrates his 50th birthday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the singer’s career spanning over two decades as a testament to resilience, creativity, and a strong representation of Nigerian pride on the global stage.

“For more than 20 years, 2Baba serenaded us with soulful melodies, inspired generations, and carried the Nigerian flag with pride worldwide,” the President said.

Highlighting his evergreen 2004 hit, African Queen, Tinubu said the song “remains an evergreen classic that introduced the beauty of African music to the world, placing Nigeria at the heart of the global entertainment map.”





Tinubu further commended 2Baba’s efforts beyond music, applauding his active role in promoting peace, unity, and good governance in Nigeria. He expressed heartfelt wishes for “greater joy, fulfilment, and good health” for the star in the years ahead.

Born in Jos, Plateau State in 1975, 2Baba rose to prominence in the early 2000s with the music group Plantashun Boiz before launching a successful solo career. His sound has since crossed borders, earning him numerous awards both locally and internationally.

From the global recognition of African Queen—which featured in the Hollywood film Phat Girlz—to becoming a mentor for younger artistes, 2Baba’s legacy has continued to shape the continent’s music industry.

okay.ng reports that the Afropop star remains one of the most decorated and influential Nigerian musicians in history.