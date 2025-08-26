News

Tinubu Expresses Deep Regret Over Abuja–Kaduna Train Derailment, Promises Swift Action

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted with deep concern following Tuesday’s derailment of a passenger train on the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor, an incident that once again raises questions about safety along one of Nigeria’s busiest transport routes.

In a statement shared on his official X account, the president described the development as saddening and extended solidarity to all affected.

“I am deeply saddened by this incident. My heartfelt prayers are with the injured, their families, and all passengers who went through this distressing experience,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu Monitoring From Brazil

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian leader, currently in Brazil on an official state visit, noted that he has been receiving regular updates on the matter. He emphasized that he is awaiting a full situation briefing to determine the government’s next line of action.

“I am staying updated on the latest developments and await a full briefing to ensure swift action and support for all affected. The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is already addressing the situation, and necessary steps are expected to be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” he assured.

okay.ng reports that the accident left several passengers shaken, with emergency responders swiftly deployed to the scene.

Preventing Future Disasters

- Advertisement -

The president emphasized that his administration is committed to strengthening Nigeria’s transport infrastructure, insisting that steps would be taken to avert any recurrence of such accidents.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nestlé Professional Ignites Culinary Ambitions in Bauchi with Business of Food Workshop

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 8 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nestlé Professional Ignites Culinary Ambitions in Bauchi with Business of Food Workshop
Brands
Apple Announces September 9 Event with “Awe Dropping” Tagline
Tech
Tinubu Secures 5 MoUs with Brazil, Welcomes Petrobras Return to Nigeria
International
Chaos as Abuja–Kaduna Passenger Train Derails, Rescue Teams Mobilized
News
Bola Tinubu
Tinubu to Roll Out Nigeria’s Revised Counter-Terrorism Strategy in October
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like