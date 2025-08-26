Tinubu Expresses Deep Regret Over Abuja–Kaduna Train Derailment, Promises Swift Action

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted with deep concern following Tuesday’s derailment of a passenger train on the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor, an incident that once again raises questions about safety along one of Nigeria’s busiest transport routes.

In a statement shared on his official X account, the president described the development as saddening and extended solidarity to all affected.

“I am deeply saddened by this incident. My heartfelt prayers are with the injured, their families, and all passengers who went through this distressing experience,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu Monitoring From Brazil





The Nigerian leader, currently in Brazil on an official state visit, noted that he has been receiving regular updates on the matter. He emphasized that he is awaiting a full situation briefing to determine the government’s next line of action.

“I am staying updated on the latest developments and await a full briefing to ensure swift action and support for all affected. The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is already addressing the situation, and necessary steps are expected to be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” he assured.

okay.ng reports that the accident left several passengers shaken, with emergency responders swiftly deployed to the scene.

Preventing Future Disasters





The president emphasized that his administration is committed to strengthening Nigeria’s transport infrastructure, insisting that steps would be taken to avert any recurrence of such accidents.