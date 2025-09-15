News

Tinubu Ends Vacation Early

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cut short his two-week working vacation in Europe and is set to return to Abuja tomorrow, September 16, 2025.

His spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement titled “President Tinubu Ends Vacation Ahead of Schedule, Returns to Abuja Tomorrow (Today).”

Tinubu departed Abuja on September 4 for France, where he was scheduled to split his holiday between France and the United Kingdom. During the trip, he held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris. Both leaders reviewed areas of cooperation and agreed to deepen bilateral ties.

The presidency had earlier announced that the vacation would last 10 working days. However, Tinubu has now ended it ahead of schedule and will resume official duties in Abuja immediately.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Tinubu Returns to Abuja Ahead of Schedule After Concluding Vacation
Next Article Dangote petrol price Dangote: We Ended 50 Years of Fuel Queues in Nigeria

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 12 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Elon Musk
Elon Musk Buys $1 Billion in Tesla Shares
Business
Dangote petrol price
Dangote: We Ended 50 Years of Fuel Queues in Nigeria
Energy & Oil
Tinubu Returns to Abuja Ahead of Schedule After Concluding Vacation
News
Hilda Baci Officially Breaks Guinness World Record with Largest Ever Serving of Jollof Rice in Lagos
News Top stories
Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch Decries Celebration of Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Warns Against Free Speech Suppression
International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like