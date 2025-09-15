Tinubu Ends Vacation Early

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cut short his two-week working vacation in Europe and is set to return to Abuja tomorrow, September 16, 2025.

His spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement titled “President Tinubu Ends Vacation Ahead of Schedule, Returns to Abuja Tomorrow (Today).”

Tinubu departed Abuja on September 4 for France, where he was scheduled to split his holiday between France and the United Kingdom. During the trip, he held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris. Both leaders reviewed areas of cooperation and agreed to deepen bilateral ties.

The presidency had earlier announced that the vacation would last 10 working days. However, Tinubu has now ended it ahead of schedule and will resume official duties in Abuja immediately.