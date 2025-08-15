Tinubu Departs Abuja for High-Level Visits to Japan and Brazil, Stops in Dubai

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday embarked on an official two-nation visit that will see him engage in high-level economic and diplomatic meetings in Japan and Brazil, with a brief stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Nigerian leader’s departure from Abuja was confirmed at 11:15 a.m., with top government dignitaries present to wish him well. Among those on the tarmac were Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. Tinubu exchanged warm handshakes and pleasantries with the officials before boarding the presidential jet.

Earlier in the week, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that the journey would begin on Thursday, but scheduling changes shifted the departure to Friday. According to him, Tinubu’s first engagement will be at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan, from August 20 to 22.

Beyond attending the plenary sessions, the President will hold bilateral talks and interact with senior executives of Japanese firms that have existing or prospective investments in Nigeria. These sessions are aimed at strengthening trade ties, attracting more foreign direct investment, and enhancing Nigeria’s position in Asia’s business landscape.





Following the Japan visit, President Tinubu will travel to Brasília for a two-day state visit between Sunday, August 24, and Monday, August 25, at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Discussions there are expected to focus on agriculture, energy partnerships, and South-South cooperation.

Observers say the trip underscores Tinubu’s push to position Nigeria as a central player in global economic diplomacy. okay.ng reports that this visit is among a series of international engagements the President has undertaken since assuming office, with a clear emphasis on forging stronger alliances and expanding Nigeria’s investment portfolio.