EconomyNews

Tinubu Declares End to Economic Hardship at Coronation of Oba Ladoja in Ibadan

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the period of economic difficulty is now behind them, delivering a message of hope during the historic coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The event, which took place on Friday at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, brought together prominent political leaders, cultural icons, and traditional rulers in celebration of the new monarch’s ascension.

Tinubu’s Economic Assurance

Speaking at the gathering, President Tinubu said:

- Advertisement -

“Your suffering has been as painful to us as a painful surgery. But the economy has now returned to a moment of growth and prosperity. Thank you for your perseverance, and thank you for your endurance.”

He further explained that the economy has “turned a corner” and that Nigerians should expect “a bright light at the end of the tunnel.”

okay.ng reports that the President used the occasion to link his campaign journey to the present moment, reminding the Ibadan people of his popular slogan, “Emi lo’kan” (It is my turn), which was first declared in the city.

Tribute to Oba Ladoja

- Advertisement -

In his address, Tinubu congratulated Oba Ladoja on his coronation and birthday celebration, describing him as both a businessman and a statesman.

“Kabiyesi, happy birthday to you once again. Today, I am honoured and feel very proud to give you the cheering news that the economy has turned a corner. There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Dignitaries and Significance of the Coronation

The coronation was attended by top government officials, including the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zaccheus Adedeji; Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The event holds historical significance as Oba Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, is the first to transition from political leadership to the revered throne of Ibadanland. His ascension symbolizes a unique blend of governance and tradition.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Afam 2 Power Plant Adds 160MW to National Grid, Says Sahara Group

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 4 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Afam 2 Power Plant Adds 160MW to National Grid, Says Sahara Group
Energy & Oil
Olubadan Ladoja Appeals to Tinubu for Creation of Ibadan State During Coronation
News
NUPRC Clears $510m TotalEnergies Divestment to Shell, Agip
Energy & Oil
AMCON Offloads 34% Unity Bank Stake To Providus Bank Ahead Merger
Business
CAC, SMEDAN Begin Free Registration for 250,000 Small Businesses
Economy
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like