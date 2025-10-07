Tinubu Convenes Council of State and Police Council Meetings Over Worsening Insecurity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has summoned meetings of the Council of State and the Police Council for Thursday, October 9, 2025, to deliberate on Nigeria’s growing insecurity and other urgent national concerns.

The meetings, scheduled to hold at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, are expected to bring together key national leaders and stakeholders to review the country’s security situation and strengthen ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities across several states.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr. Emanso Umobong, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has extended formal invitations to members of both councils to participate either physically or virtually.

The statement explained, “The meetings aim to discuss matters of national importance and key issues affecting national security and policing. The Council of State meeting is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., while the Police Council meeting will hold at 2:00 p.m.”





The Council of State, chaired by the President, serves as an advisory body that includes former Presidents, former Heads of State, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, sitting state governors, and the Attorney-General of the Federation. The council provides strategic counsel on crucial matters such as national security, policy direction, and key federal appointments.

The Police Council, on the other hand, is responsible for overseeing the organisation, administration, and operational management of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). It also plays a central role in the appointment and disciplinary oversight of senior police officers.

Presidential sources revealed that the upcoming meetings will involve an in-depth review of the nation’s security landscape, including current military operations in volatile regions. Discussions will reportedly explore new strategies to counter banditry, kidnapping, and communal violence, particularly in parts of the North and the Middle Belt.

The sessions will also coincide with deliberations on political and administrative matters, including the anticipated nomination of a new Chairman for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace the outgoing head.





Okay News reports that President Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday evening following a 10-day working visit to Lagos, where he met with investors, development partners, and political stakeholders. His aircraft, a San Marino-registered Boeing Business Jet (BBJ T7-NAS), arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 6:55 p.m., according to a statement from the State House media office.

During his stay in Lagos, the President held talks with leading business executives, including Global Infrastructure Partners Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ogunlesi, and Metis Capital Partners Chairman, Keem Belo-Osagie. The discussions focused on expanding private investment in infrastructure, energy, and logistics — sectors vital to Nigeria’s economic diversification and job creation.

Tinubu also hosted the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s maritime sector and advance plans to build a sustainable blue economy as a viable alternative to fossil energy.

Before returning to Abuja, the President visited several states, including Oyo, Imo, and Plateau, for national events and engagements. In Jos, during the funeral of the late mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Tinubu emphasized his administration’s goal of fostering religious harmony and national unity.

“My mission is to unite this country and ensure its prosperity. Progress is being made on both fronts,” the President said.

Thursday’s Council of State meeting will mark the second under Tinubu’s leadership and is anticipated to set the pace for stronger intergovernmental collaboration in tackling Nigeria’s deep-rooted security challenges.