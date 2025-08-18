News

Tinubu Consoles APC Chairman Nentawe Over Mother’s Passing, Urges Acceptance of God’s Will

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, following the death of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

The matriarch, aged 83, passed away on Sunday morning at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital in Plateau State.

In a condolence message issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the late Mama Lydia as “a woman of virtue who lived a life dedicated to faith, service, and the uplifting of her community.”

He encouraged the APC Chairman to find comfort in the legacy of values his late mother instilled.

- Advertisement -

“The President enjoins the APC Chairman to accept her death as the will of Almighty God and be consoled by the life of purpose his mother lived,” the statement read.

Tinubu also offered prayers for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of Mama Yilwatda and beseeches God to grant Prof. Yilwatda, the entire family and all those Mama left behind the strength to bear the loss,” the statement added.

okay.ng reports that Mama Lydia was widely respected in her community for her devotion to service and faith, leaving behind a legacy that many described as inspiring.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Four Years, 25,000 Stories: How the Alliance for Youth Nigeria is Rewriting the Future of Work
Next Article Karl Toriola MTN Group Reshapes Executive Team, Expands Karl Toriola’s Role to Drive Growth in Francophone Africa

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,546.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,085.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Karl Toriola
MTN Group Reshapes Executive Team, Expands Karl Toriola’s Role to Drive Growth in Francophone Africa
Brands
Four Years, 25,000 Stories: How the Alliance for Youth Nigeria is Rewriting the Future of Work
Brands
L-R: Representative of the Nigerian First Lady and Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Chief of Staff to Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo; Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Wife of the Founder & Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mrs. Kay Ovia; Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON; Founder & Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR; Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi; Chairman of Access Holding Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR; Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; and the Publisher of Thisday Newspaper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena at the Zenith Bank 35th Anniversary and Chairman’s Dinner held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, at the weekend.
Zenith Bank Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Honours Customers and Staff at Glamorous Chairman’s Dinner
Brands
Boat Tragedy in Sokoto: Rescue Operations Ongoing as Dozens Remain Missing
News
INEC Kicks Off Continuous Voter Registration Nationwide as Nigerians Gear Up for 2027 Elections
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like