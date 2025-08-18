Tinubu Consoles APC Chairman Nentawe Over Mother’s Passing, Urges Acceptance of God’s Will

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, following the death of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

The matriarch, aged 83, passed away on Sunday morning at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital in Plateau State.

In a condolence message issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the late Mama Lydia as “a woman of virtue who lived a life dedicated to faith, service, and the uplifting of her community.”

He encouraged the APC Chairman to find comfort in the legacy of values his late mother instilled.





“The President enjoins the APC Chairman to accept her death as the will of Almighty God and be consoled by the life of purpose his mother lived,” the statement read.

Tinubu also offered prayers for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of Mama Yilwatda and beseeches God to grant Prof. Yilwatda, the entire family and all those Mama left behind the strength to bear the loss,” the statement added.

okay.ng reports that Mama Lydia was widely respected in her community for her devotion to service and faith, leaving behind a legacy that many described as inspiring.