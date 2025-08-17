Tinubu Congratulates Winners of By-Elections, Commends INEC for Peaceful Exercise

President Bola Tinubu has extended congratulations to all winners of the Saturday, August 16 by-elections conducted across 16 constituencies in 12 states of the federation.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organizing what he described as largely hitch-free elections, mostly devoid of violence, while also commending the conduct of voters and political actors.

According to the results announced by INEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious in 12 constituencies, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) secured two seats. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) each won one constituency.

President Tinubu also congratulated the newly elected APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, noting that the outcome marked an emphatic first victory under his leadership.





“Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda has shown leadership capacity and demonstrated what is achievable when popular candidates are fielded and with unity of purpose among party leaders,” the President said.

Expressing gratitude to APC members and voters for their confidence, Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda is anchored on tangible progress.

“To all APC faithful and the electorate, thank you for the confidence reposed in our party. Be assured that our Renewed Hope slogan is not a mere slogan. Our destination is a better, more secure and prosperous Nigeria. We shall take you there, by the Grace of God,” the statement read.

The President further commended all political parties and candidates that participated in the by-elections, urging them to uphold the values of sportsmanship, fairness, and magnanimity, which he described as essential to building an enduring democratic culture.