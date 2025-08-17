News

Tinubu Congratulates Winners of By-Elections, Commends INEC for Peaceful Exercise

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has extended congratulations to all winners of the Saturday, August 16 by-elections conducted across 16 constituencies in 12 states of the federation.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organizing what he described as largely hitch-free elections, mostly devoid of violence, while also commending the conduct of voters and political actors.

According to the results announced by INEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious in 12 constituencies, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) secured two seats. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) each won one constituency.

President Tinubu also congratulated the newly elected APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, noting that the outcome marked an emphatic first victory under his leadership.

- Advertisement -

“Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda has shown leadership capacity and demonstrated what is achievable when popular candidates are fielded and with unity of purpose among party leaders,” the President said.

Expressing gratitude to APC members and voters for their confidence, Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda is anchored on tangible progress.

“To all APC faithful and the electorate, thank you for the confidence reposed in our party. Be assured that our Renewed Hope slogan is not a mere slogan. Our destination is a better, more secure and prosperous Nigeria. We shall take you there, by the Grace of God,” the statement read.

The President further commended all political parties and candidates that participated in the by-elections, urging them to uphold the values of sportsmanship, fairness, and magnanimity, which he described as essential to building an enduring democratic culture.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Tinubu and IBB Tinubu Hails IBB at 84, Recalls His Role in Nigeria’s Development
Next Article Man Raises Alarm After London Apple Store Flags Lagos-Bought iPhone as “Stolen”

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,546.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,085.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

FG Releases Fresh PPP Guidelines, Hands MDAs Wider Approval Powers for Infrastructure Development
News
Man Raises Alarm After London Apple Store Flags Lagos-Bought iPhone as “Stolen”
Gist
Tinubu and IBB
Tinubu Hails IBB at 84, Recalls His Role in Nigeria’s Development
News
Adeyemi Family Challenges Exclusion from Anikilaya Royal Lineage in Ijebu Ode
News
Osun APC Leader Warns Opposition Against Politicising EFCC Anti-Corruption Drive
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like