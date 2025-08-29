International

Tinubu Congratulates Nigerian Engineer Olayinka Babalola on Historic Rotary International Presidency

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Nigerian engineer Olayinka Babalola following his election as the President of Rotary International for the 2026/2027 service year.

Babalola, a respected member of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi in Rivers State, Nigeria, was chosen by the Rotary International Board of Directors after the resignation of SangKoo Yun due to health reasons. He is set to officially assume office on July 1, 2026.

The election is historic, as Babalola becomes only the second African and Nigerian to lead the 120-year-old global humanitarian organisation, which boasts more than 1.4 million members across over 200 countries and territories.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the new leader’s elevation as a “testament to his years of service through the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Rotary International, his laudable philanthropic initiatives and relentless pursuit of projects that have impacted lives, strengthened communities, and advanced peace, progress, and human dignity.”

“As you prepare to assume office, you can count on our support and encouragement to continue championing humanitarian causes, fostering international partnerships, and promoting the spirit of service to humanity,” President Tinubu assured.

The President further noted that Babalola’s achievement will inspire “millions of Nigerians, especially the younger generation, by demonstrating that anyone can achieve global recognition and lead transformative change with vision, integrity, and dedication to service.”

okay.ng reports that Tinubu concluded by wishing Babalola renewed strength and a successful tenure in his upcoming global role.

