Tinubu Congratulates FAAN Boss Olubunmi Kuku on Election as ACI Africa Vice-President

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

President Bola Tinubu has extended his congratulations to the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, following her election as Vice-President of Airports Council International (ACI) Africa.

The commendation was delivered through a statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who emphasized that Kuku’s election underscores Nigeria’s growing influence in international aviation leadership.

Kuku’s emergence was officially ratified during the 34th ACI Africa General Assembly held in Lusaka, Zambia, between September 13 and 19, 2025. The week-long assembly concludes this Friday, marking a major highlight for the continent’s aviation industry.

“The President notes the sustained efforts and commitment of the FAAN management to making air transport in Nigeria safe, efficient, and reflective of the highest standards, which has attracted global recognition and commendations,” the statement partly read.

Tinubu also highlighted Kuku’s previous leadership record within the Airports Council International, recalling her earlier appointment as Regional Advisor for Africa before becoming a permanent member of the ACI World Governing Board.

Founded in 1991, Airports Council International serves as the global trade association for airports. With over 2,000 members across 170 countries and territories, it is responsible for developing policies, standards, and best practices that shape the future of global aviation.

This recognition not only affirms Nigeria’s active role in global aviation affairs but also demonstrates FAAN’s commitment to safety and service excellence.

okay.ng reports that Tinubu’s congratulatory message further reflects his administration’s support for advancing Nigeria’s aviation sector to meet international benchmarks.

