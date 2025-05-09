Tinubu Congratulates Catholic Church on Election of Pope Leo XIV, Prays for His Tenure

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Roman Catholic Church on the election of Pope Leo XIV, describing the emergence of the first American pope as a historic moment for the global Church and a message of renewed hope and unity.

In a statement released on Thursday by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended the College of Cardinals for electing Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost as the 267th Bishop of Rome and spiritual leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

“The President felicitates the Conclave for electing the American Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost as the 267th Bishop of Rome. President Tinubu rejoices with the leadership of and congregants of the Catholic Church in Nigeria on the historic election of the new Pontiff, whose message of faith and hope already resonates across the globe, with a reassurance from the scriptures of a more peaceful world,” the statement read.

Tinubu noted that Nigeria and the Holy See have long shared mutual values, especially in the areas of peacebuilding, education, healthcare, and humanitarian service. He also acknowledged the growing partnership with the Catholic Church in promoting technology and advancing human capacity across the country.

According to the statement, President Tinubu expressed confidence that the election of Pope Leo XIV marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Church and the universal values of love, compassion, and charity, particularly toward the underprivileged.





He prayed for the success of the new pontiff, asking for divine strength and wisdom to guide his ministry.

“The President, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will continuously shed His light of glory over the new leader of the Catholic Church and grant him good health and wisdom so that he can reach the world with the message of peace and love,” Onanuga added.

Okay.ng reports that tens of thousands of people gathered at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Thursday to witness the first appearance of Pope Leo XIV, who stepped onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica following his election.

“To all people, wherever they are, to all peoples, to the whole Earth, peace be with you,” the new pope said in his first address.

He called on humanity to build unity through dialogue and encounter, drawing cheers from the crowd when he broke into Spanish, a nod to his missionary years in Peru, and when he paid tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis, who passed away last month.

“We still keep in our ears that weak, but always courageous, voice of Pope Francis blessing Rome,” he said.