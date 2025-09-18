News

Tinubu Condoles Families of Afriland Fire Victims

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu has condoled with families affected by Tuesday’s fire at Afriland Building in Lagos, which claimed lives and caused extensive damage.

In a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Thursday, Tinubu extended sympathy to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Capital, and the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

The President expressed concern for those who lost loved ones or sustained injuries, praying for the repose of the departed and quick recovery of survivors.

He commended the swift intervention of the Federal Fire Service, medical teams, first responders, and members of the public who assisted during evacuation.

Tinubu urged heightened vigilance, stronger safety protocols, and improved training to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
