Tinubu commissions new facilities at Kaduna mosque

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated new infrastructure upgrades at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna, aimed at improving worship facilities and easing community needs.

The project, funded by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), includes a modern ablution centre for 300 worshippers, 50 restrooms with VIP sections, and a 300,000-litre overhead water tank to serve both the mosque and the Ungwan Sarki community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tinubu described the intervention as a symbol of unity and an example of corporate contribution to national development. “This initiative reflects the spirit of togetherness and the growing role of the private sector in addressing infrastructure challenges across Nigeria,” he said.

Before the upgrades, the mosque’s facilities were inadequate for its large congregation, especially during Juma’at prayers. The new installations provide greater convenience and access for worshippers.





Tantita Security Services, led by Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), has recently extended its activities to community development beyond its oil pipeline surveillance operations. Site engineer Abba Mubashir said the project was delivered to high technical standards, while noting Tantita has also built schools in Ambushia and Sabo.

Malam Abdurrahman Abdulhamid, Chief Ladan of Sultan Bello Mosque, acknowledged philanthropist Jack Rich as the original initiator of the project, but credited Tantita with completing it after years of delay. Local residents said the water system has eased long-standing scarcity in the area.

The commissioning coincided with Tinubu’s visit to Kaduna for a wedding, underscoring the impact of private sector partnerships in bridging infrastructure gaps across religious and civic institutions.