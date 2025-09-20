Tinubu Celebrates Wife Oluremi at 65, Calls Her ‘The Steady Flame Illuminating My Path’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has penned an emotional tribute to his wife and Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she marks her 65th birthday today.

In a heartfelt message released from the Presidential Villa on September 21, 2025, Tinubu described Oluremi as more than a wife, praising her as a confidant, counsellor, and steady anchor throughout his political and personal journey.

“Oluremi Mi, as you celebrate your 65th birthday today, I honour not only the love of my life, but also a woman whose quiet strength and enduring grace have been my steadying anchor,” Tinubu wrote.

He reflected on the years of political struggle and exile, noting that his wife stood by him with dignity, patience, and devotion. He added that in her, their children and grandchildren see compassion and faith, while Nigerians witness the true strength of womanhood—resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm.





The President acknowledged her sacrifices, saying they have been as vital to the nation as his own public service.

“Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know. In every sacrifice you made quietly, in every burden you carried without complaint, you have served this country as surely as I have, not from the podium, but from the heart of our home,” he said.

Expressing gratitude both as a husband and as President, Tinubu praised Oluremi’s role as First Lady, highlighting her warmth and empathy that continue to touch lives across the nation.

“Your love is a treasure I hold dear. Happy 65th birthday, Oluremi. May the years ahead be filled with joy, peace, and the fulfilment you so richly deserve,” he concluded.