Tinubu Celebrates Super Falcons’ WAFCON Semifinal Victory, Urges Team to Bring Home 10th Title

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons on their dramatic 2-1 victory over South Africa in the semifinal of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), praising their performance as “nothing short of superlative.”

Okay.ng reports that the President shared his excitement in a post on his official X handle shortly after the final whistle on Tuesday, hailing the team’s resilience, flair, and fighting spirit in what was widely seen as a clash of African football titans.

“Congratulations to our Super Falcons! Your incredible #WAFCON2025 semi-finals victory over South Africa today was nothing short of superlative,” Tinubu wrote. “It was a magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.”

President Tinubu commended the team for doing the nation proud, urging them to maintain focus as they prepare for the final showdown. He emphasized the importance of finishing the job by lifting the coveted trophy for a record-extending 10th time.





“You have made the nation proud. Keep soaring. Don’t stop until you bring the trophy home. Go for our 10th title,” the President added.

He further expressed confidence that the Super Falcons have what it takes to finish strong and unite Nigerians globally through their success on the pitch.

“Nigerians worldwide are rooting for you. We are waiting to receive the cup,” he said.

The victory over Banyana Banyana of South Africa marked another milestone in the Falcons’ dominant WAFCON legacy, as they booked their spot in the final of the continent’s premier women’s football tournament. Goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and a dramatic injury-time winner from Michelle Alozie secured the win in a tense and emotional encounter.





The Super Falcons, already the most successful team in the history of the tournament, are now one step away from reclaiming the title they missed out on in the previous edition. The upcoming final promises to be another memorable chapter in the team’s decorated history.

President Tinubu, signing off with a personal touch, concluded his message: “From your President, PBAT.”