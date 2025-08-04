Tinubu Celebrates Historic Victory of Nigeria’s D’Tigress with National Honors and Generous Rewards

In a grand ceremony held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu officially honored the Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their exceptional achievement in winning the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship. The President bestowed prestigious national awards on the players and coaching staff in acknowledgment of their extraordinary accomplishment.

okay.ng reports that each member of the victorious squad will receive a cash prize of $100,000, while the technical crew is to be rewarded with $50,000 apiece for their vital contributions to the team’s success. This gesture underscores the government’s commitment to encouraging excellence in Nigerian sports.

President Tinubu applauded the resilience, unwavering discipline, and patriotic spirit exhibited by D’Tigress throughout the competition. “They are not only champions but role models representing Nigeria’s youth and national pride on the African continent,” he stated.

The Nigerian team’s dominance was cemented after a thrilling final against Senegal, securing their fourth consecutive Afrobasket title—an unparalleled feat in African women’s basketball history. This victory continues to elevate Nigeria to the forefront of basketball powerhouses across Africa.