Tinubu Celebrates Bishop David Oyedepo at 71, Hails His Global Spiritual and Educational Impact

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, on the occasion of his 71st birthday, recognizing his towering influence in religion, education, and philanthropy.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Bishop Oyedepo as “a towering figure of influence and impact in Nigeria, Africa and beyond on spiritual, educational and philanthropic platforms.”

Tinubu highlighted the cleric’s journey since 1982 when he established the Living Faith Church Worldwide, widely known as Winners Chapel, noting that Oyedepo’s vision, discipline, and resilience had birthed a global Christian movement with branches across several countries.

“Your discipline and diligence since establishing the ministry have translated into the global expansion of Living Faith Church Worldwide and significant contributions to infrastructure, health, and education,” Tinubu said.





The President specifically commended Oyedepo’s massive investments in education, citing the establishment of Kingdom Heritage Schools, Faith Academy, Covenant University, and Landmark University. He emphasized that these institutions continue to “raise the standard of education, competing favourably with other global institutions.”

He further applauded the Bishop for building one of Africa’s most impactful Christian ministries from humble beginnings, stating, “Your steadfastness in the Word of Faith ministry is exemplary, birthing many ministries with resonating impact on key sectors of the economy.”

According to Tinubu, Oyedepo remains a “pacesetter and symbol of a servant leader for many to emulate.” He prayed for the cleric’s long life, good health, and wisdom to continue impacting individuals, families, and nations with the Word of Faith.

Oyedepo, who established Living Faith Church Worldwide in 1981 with headquarters at Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State, has become one of Nigeria’s most prominent Christian leaders.





okay.ng reports that Tinubu’s tribute reflects the administration’s recognition of faith leaders’ role in promoting nation-building through preaching, teaching, and community service.