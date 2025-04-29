Tinubu Approves Redeployment of Four Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the redeployment of four Federal Permanent Secretaries, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and strengthen operations within the Federal Civil Service.

The announcement was made in a press release issued on Monday, April 29, 2025, by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, through its Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Eno Olotu.

According to the statement, the redeployment exercise aligns with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration, which seeks to reposition the civil service for improved service delivery, innovation, and national development.

The redeployed Permanent Secretaries and their new postings are as follows:





Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe – From the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to the Ministry of Regional Development, where she will understudy the current Permanent Secretary ahead of their retirement on May 7, 2025. Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo – From the Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development. Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi – From the Ministry of Budget & Economic Development to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. Mr. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam – From the Special Duties Office, OHCSF to the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Okay.ng reports that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, emphasized that the reshuffle is a routine administrative process designed to make the best use of leadership expertise across ministries.

“This redeployment is intended to reinvigorate the Civil Service by leveraging the experience of top officials in key sectors,” she said.

Mrs. Walson-Jack urged the newly reassigned secretaries to uphold the principles of professionalism and efficiency, and to ensure seamless service delivery in their respective ministries.

All handover and takeover processes, according to the directive, are to be completed on or before Thursday, May 2, 2025.





The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to building a world-class Civil Service, capable of driving national development through transparency, accountability, and innovation.