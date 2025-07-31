Tinubu Approves One-Year Extension for Customs Comptroller-General Adeniyi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a one-year extension for Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), allowing him to continue in office beyond his original retirement date of August 31, 2025.

The announcement was made on Wednesday via a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

According to the statement, the extension is aimed at enabling Adeniyi to consolidate key reforms and complete critical initiatives currently underway within the Nigeria Customs Service.

Appointed in an acting capacity in June 2023, Adeniyi was later confirmed as the substantive head of the NCS by President Tinubu in October 2023.





His tenure has been marked by ambitious reforms designed to modernize the operations of the Customs Service and align it with international trade standards.

Among the strategic initiatives Adeniyi is expected to complete are the modernisation of NCS operations, the full rollout of the National Single Window Project, and the implementation of Nigeria’s trade commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.