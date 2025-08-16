Tinubu Approves N16.7bn for Swift Reconstruction of Flooded Mokwa Bridge

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the green light for the urgent reconstruction of the Mokwa Bridge in Niger State with an approval of N16.7 billion. The bridge collapsed in May following devastating floods that cut off access for residents and travelers along the major route.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed the president’s approval on Saturday in Abakaliki during a joint briefing with the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi. Idris is currently on a federal delegation tour of infrastructure projects and engagement programs across the South-East.

According to Idris, the President’s decision highlights his administration’s commitment to responding quickly to critical infrastructure emergencies.

“We want to thank Mr. President, and we want to thank the Honourable Minister of Works. We jointly discussed this and approached Mr. President, who graciously approved it. It means a lot to the people. It’s N16.7bn to reconstruct the bridge, a 10-span bridge,” Idris explained in a statement released by his aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.





The Minister commended Umahi’s swift reaction after the bridge collapse, noting that technical teams were dispatched immediately to assess the scale of destruction. “His response was immediate and decisive. This development is music to the ears of the government and people of Niger State,” Idris added.

Umahi, in his remarks, described President Tinubu as “a compassionate and attentive leader” who has shown resolve to address Nigerians’ infrastructural needs. He noted that this approval was part of broader national development plans.

The Works Minister listed other projects recently approved, including the washed-away 5-span bridge in Wukari, Taraba State, the Lokoja Bridge, Afikpo road repairs in Ebonyi and adjoining states, the Keffi Flyover, Jebba Bridge in Kwara, seven bridges in Edo, and a bridge in Kebbi State.

okay.ng reports that the Mokwa Bridge holds critical importance for Niger State and surrounding regions, serving as a lifeline for trade and travel.