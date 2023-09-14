Tinubu Appoints Zacch Adedeji as Acting FIRS Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hon. Zacch Adedeji as the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

This decision, confirmed in a statement by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday, signals a significant change in the leadership of the tax agency.

As per the statement, President Tinubu has instructed the outgoing FIRS Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, to commence a 3-month pre-retirement leave in accordance with Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243.

This leave will be effective immediately and culminate in his formal retirement on December 8, 2023.

Hon. Zacch Adedeji, a distinguished first-class graduate in accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University, has been appointed in an acting capacity for a 90-day period.

Subsequently, he will undergo confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for an initial term of four (4) years.

Hon. Zacch Adedeji’s professional journey boasts a wealth of experience and a record of outstanding service to the nation. Prior to this appointment, he notably served as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue.

His career has also included meritorious tenures as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).