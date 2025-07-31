News

Tinubu Appoints Omotenioye Majekodunmi as New Director-General of National Climate Council

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Omotenioye Majekodunmi
Omotenioye Majekodunmi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), replacing Dr. Nkiruka Madueke, the pioneer DG of the Council.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement released on Thursday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who described the move as a reaffirmation of Tinubu’s administration’s dedication to climate action as a pillar of Nigeria’s sustainable development strategy.

Majekodunmi, a climate finance expert and environmental lawyer, brings over 17 years of experience in global environmental policy, sustainable development, and green finance to her new role.

She previously served as Financial Adviser to the Council, where she played a key role in structuring Nigeria’s climate investment roadmap.

“Majekodunmi’s appointment reaffirms the Tinubu administration’s commitment to tackling climate change as both an environmental necessity and a driver of sustainable economic growth, national security, and social inclusion,” the statement said.

President Tinubu also expressed appreciation to the outgoing Director-General, Dr. Madueke, for her foundational leadership, saying her tenure since June 2024 was marked by “dedicated service and a strong foundation for the Council’s continued growth.”

Dr. Madueke is widely credited with establishing the Council’s institutional frameworks, including the rollout of Nigeria’s first national carbon budget strategy and enhanced climate adaptation plans for vulnerable communities.

The National Council on Climate Change was established under the Climate Change Act, 2021 and serves as Nigeria’s highest coordinating body for climate policy.

Its mandate includes implementing national climate strategies, overseeing the carbon budget, fostering climate-resilient development, and mobilising international and domestic green finance to support the country’s environmental and socio-economic objectives.

UNICEF Mobilizes Educational Support for Over 1,500 Displaced Children in Benue's Makurdi Camp

