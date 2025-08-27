Tinubu Applauds Nigeria’s Capital Market Surge, Meets NGX and SEC Leaders in Brazil

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed delight over what he described as the “remarkable growth” of Nigeria’s capital market under his administration, attributing the gains to investor confidence in the government’s ongoing economic reforms.

During a high-profile meeting in Brazil, Tinubu received the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, alongside the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group. The gathering formed part of his state visit to the South American nation.

According to the President, the expansion in market capitalisation and increased trading volumes were direct reflections of his government’s policy thrust. “Nigeria’s markets must be a trusted engine of enterprise and prosperity. My government will continue to pursue reforms that unlock capital, protect investors, and drive innovation, so that our economy works for every Nigerian,” he declared.

The State House, in a statement signed by Presidential Adviser Bayo Onanuga and dated August 26, 2025, confirmed that the President also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the capital market in alignment with his Renewed Hope Agenda.





Dr. Agama commended Tinubu’s signing of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, describing it as one of Africa’s most comprehensive legal frameworks for capital markets. He noted that the legislation would drive Nigeria toward achieving a ₦300 trillion valuation.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, revealed that trading volumes and market values had nearly tripled since the Tinubu administration assumed office. He further urged the acceleration of the listing process for major state-owned enterprises, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Kwairanga also extended an invitation to the President to visit the NGX trading floor, while the Group Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, alongside Director Nonso Okpala, praised the reforms for strengthening exchange rate stability, encouraging innovation, and restoring investor confidence.

okay.ng reports that Tinubu’s interactions with key stakeholders highlight his determination to elevate Nigeria’s financial ecosystem to global standards through enduring reforms.