Tinubu Announces New Appointments to Strengthen University Governing Councils Nationwide

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved several key appointments aimed at enhancing the governance of Nigerian universities, with prominent academics and administrators taking up critical roles.

Among the appointees is Chisom Obih, who has been named to the Governing Council of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State. Obih’s selection follows the passing of a former council member, necessitating a replacement to ensure continuity in the institution’s leadership.

Also appointed is Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, an acclaimed communication scholar and former Head of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos. He will now serve on the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Prof. Akinfeleye is the Chairman of the Centre of Excellence in Multimedia and Cinematography at UNILAG and oversees Unilag Radio 103.1 FM and its television platform.





“Formerly a member of the Governing Council of Yakubu Gowon University of Abuja, Akinfeleye replaces Mr. Wahab Owokoniran, who , appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Federal University of Transport, Daura, Katsina State,” the statement noted.

okay.ng reports that the President has also confirmed the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai as Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State. In addition, Hamisu Yusuf Yelwa will serve as Registrar, Usman Nakazalle Sanusi as Bursar, and Dr. Shehu Aminu Liman as Librarian.

A retired Nigerian Army Colonel, Prof. Yakasai currently serves as Provost of the College of Health Sciences at Bayero University, Kano, and chairs the Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Medicine in Nigeria. His academic journey began with an MBBS from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, followed by postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom on a European Economic Commission scholarship. There, he earned membership and fellowship at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

He later obtained a Master’s degree in Medical Education from the University of Winchester and pursued advanced fellowships in the United States, including the Fellowship of the International College of Surgeons (FICS, USA) and the Fellowship of the American College of Surgeons. He has also served as Director-General of the Hospitals Management Board in Kano State.