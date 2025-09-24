Tinubu and Atiku Jostle for Buhari’s Northern Political Legacy Ahead of 2027

Nigeria’s political atmosphere has entered a decisive phase as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar intensify their rivalry over the loyalty of northern supporters once firmly aligned with the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The contest, already shaping the trajectory of the 2027 general elections, has seen quiet backroom negotiations explode into open declarations of allegiance. Buhari’s enduring political bloc—particularly in the North—has become the most prized inheritance in today’s political chessboard.

Atiku Gains Support of Former CPC Leaders

In a development that has rattled many within the All Progressives Congress (APC), several former state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC)—Buhari’s original political platform—announced their full support for Atiku during a closed-door meeting in Abuja.





The CPC stalwarts, once considered the backbone of Buhari’s northern dominance, pledged to align with Atiku’s coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

One of the CPC leaders emphasized their commitment by declaring:

“Bring it out, make it visible. Politics does not operate in the corner; bring your politics out. That is essentially what we are here to emphasise. We are the true followers of Buhari, and we are here today, Sir… The CPC bloc is intact. President Muhammadu Buhari has left an unprecedented mark in the history of this country, and we will not allow it to be lost.”

This was not just a symbolic show of loyalty—it was a direct challenge to Tinubu’s claim over Buhari’s political heritage and a bold statement capable of shifting northern politics.

Atiku Welcomes Realignment





Atiku Abubakar, visibly pleased with the endorsement, described the move as part of a larger mission to preserve Buhari’s legacy.

“I am particularly delighted to receive you today. This meeting represents a continuation of your journey and your struggles. I believe that with your support, we will be able to translate this journey into success,” he said.

He further urged the CPC bloc to go beyond endorsements by mobilizing citizens during voter registration. For Atiku, converting symbolic allegiance into grassroots numbers is the surest way to transform this realignment into electoral victory.

okay.ng reports that Atiku has been increasingly strategic in rallying around issues of legacy and continuity, presenting himself as a custodian of the values Buhari once stood for.

Tinubu’s Kaduna Visit and Symbolism

Meanwhile, President Tinubu over the weekend paid a courtesy visit to the family of the late President Buhari in Kaduna. The president’s stop at the residence of Aisha Buhari, Buhari’s widow, came after attending the wedding of Nasirudeen Yari, son of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara West.

While portrayed as a respectful gesture, analysts argue the trip carried deeper symbolism—a bid to reaffirm his closeness to Buhari’s family and to reassert himself as the natural heir to Buhari’s political base. The imagery of the sitting president standing within Buhari’s household was powerful, reminding northern loyalists of Tinubu’s continuing reach.

Contest Over Buhari’s Legacy

The battle, however, is no longer limited to personal gestures. It has evolved into a broader struggle over who defines Buhari’s legacy and safeguards his political base.

During his farewell address in 2023, Buhari declared: “I am confident that I am leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015.” His supporters now argue that this legacy cannot be diluted, claiming the APC has drifted from its founding ideals. Some former CPC leaders even pointed to figures like Abubakar Malami and Nasir El-Rufai as true heirs to Buhari’s values, while dismissing the Tinubu-led APC as having “derailed.”

Mobilisation as the Next Battlefield

Both Tinubu and Atiku understand that voter registration and grassroots mobilisation will decide the true custodian of Buhari’s bloc. For Tinubu, visible acts of respect—like the Kaduna visit—may help fortify the APC’s northern base. For Atiku, the focus lies in ensuring CPC loyalists transform their allegiance into tangible votes.

Implications for 2027

Political observers believe Nigeria is now witnessing one of its most intense “legacy battles” since the APC was formed. The outcome could redraw the 2027 electoral map.

If Tinubu fails to hold Buhari’s bloc, the APC may lose critical ground across northern states. Conversely, if Atiku succeeds in converting the CPC endorsement into structured political machinery, the ADC could become a formidable force in the next elections.

The opening shots of this high-stakes struggle have been fired. What remains uncertain is whether Buhari’s northern fortress will remain intact under Tinubu, or whether Atiku can wrest it away to redefine Nigeria’s political future.