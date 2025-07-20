Timini Egbuson: I’m Not a Womaniser

Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson has refuted public assumptions that he is a womaniser, saying his professional commitments in the film industry have left him with neither the energy nor time to indulge in such behavior.

Speaking during a recent episode of The Culture League podcast, where he was joined by comedian Bovi and Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface, the 38-year-old actor addressed persistent rumours about his personal life, stating bluntly: “A lot of people assume that I’m a womaniser. But I’m not.”

Egbuson pointed out that in the past two to three years, his life has been consumed by Nollywood, leaving little space for casual dating or juggling multiple romantic interests.

“In the past two, three years, Nollywood has taken over my life in a way that there’s no room, except you will be the most unserious [to womanise],” he said.





Describing the demands of his daily routine, the Big Love actor expressed disbelief at how others manage multiple relationships while maintaining a career in entertainment.

“I even wonder how some of my friends who womanise, date four or five girls simultaneously, have time to attend to all of them,” he said. “Because from being on set all day to getting back tired at 11 pm, I will now start chatting a lady? I don’t have the capacity for that. So, I’m not in the street as people may think I am.”

Egbuson, known for his charismatic on-screen presence and often cast as the heartthrob, revealed that he has been single for the past two to three years, suggesting his off-screen life contrasts sharply with public assumptions.

Despite the widespread perception, the actor said he remains unfazed by the label.





“I enjoy the bad boy stereotype,” he added, hinting that the image might work to his advantage in the entertainment industry, even if it doesn’t match his reality.