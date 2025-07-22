Celebrities

TikToker Peller Explains Why He Left Islam for Christianity

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Peller
Peller

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, known widely by his stage name Peller, has revealed that he is now a Christian, sharing painful memories from his childhood that led to his decision to leave Islam.

Okay.ng reports that Peller opened up during a recent live session with fans, where he reflected on his early years at a traditional Islamic learning center, popularly known in Nigeria as Ile Kewu.

According to him, the traumatic experiences he endured as a young boy, particularly severe beatings at the Quranic school, left lasting emotional scars and prompted his departure from Islamic teachings.

I’m not a Muslim. I’m a Christian. I go to church,” Peller said, speaking candidly to his followers. “I was beaten severely when I was young at the Quranic school. That’s why I stopped going.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByDamilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Follow:
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Previous Article Chidinma Ekile Chidinma Ekile Reveals Spiritual Ordeal During 40-Day Fast
Next Article Kemi Adetiba Kemi Adetiba Hails Fans as ‘To Kill A Monkey’ Becomes a Monster Hit

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,088.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 15 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Amaechi Urges Nigerians to Reject Tinubu in 2027, Warns of National Collapse
Politics
Oba Otudeko
Court Strikes Out N12.3bn Fraud Case Against Honeywell Chairman Oba Otudeko as EFCC Confirms Settlement
News
Davido and Ifeanyi
Davido Pays Tribute to Late Son Ifeanyi in Emotional Post
Celebrities
Four PDP Senators Defect to APC, Citing Party Crisis
News Politics
Ekiti Health Workers Rally Behind Governor Oyebanji Amidst Sector Reforms
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like