TikToker Peller Explains Why He Left Islam for Christianity

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, known widely by his stage name Peller, has revealed that he is now a Christian, sharing painful memories from his childhood that led to his decision to leave Islam.

Okay.ng reports that Peller opened up during a recent live session with fans, where he reflected on his early years at a traditional Islamic learning center, popularly known in Nigeria as Ile Kewu.

According to him, the traumatic experiences he endured as a young boy, particularly severe beatings at the Quranic school, left lasting emotional scars and prompted his departure from Islamic teachings.

“I’m not a Muslim. I’m a Christian. I go to church,” Peller said, speaking candidly to his followers. “I was beaten severely when I was young at the Quranic school. That’s why I stopped going.”