TikTok Takes Down Over 3.6 Million Nigerian Videos in Q1 2025

TikTok has removed more than 3.6 million videos in Nigeria between January and March 2025 for violating its community guidelines, marking a 50 percent increase compared to the previous quarter.

The figures were revealed in TikTok’s Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, released on Tuesday.

According to the report, 98.4 percent of the videos were taken down before users could report them, while 92.1 percent were removed within 24 hours of being posted. TikTok attributed the improvements to its use of advanced technology, expert moderation teams, and a strengthened system for detecting and removing harmful content.

The company clarified that the removed content represents only a small portion of total uploads, emphasizing that most videos remain in line with community standards.





“With millions of positive, educational, and entertaining videos uploaded on TikTok every day, TikTok is continually strengthening its ability to identify and remove content that goes against its Community Guidelines,” the report reads.

“The latest removals report represents a small fraction of the total number of videos posted by the Nigerian community quarterly; highlighting that the platform has more positive and empowering content.”

The platform also reported action against coordinated covert activity in the region. In March 2025, TikTok removed 129 accounts in West Africa tied to such operations.

The report further detailed enforcement measures on TikTok Live, revealing that in the same quarter, the platform banned 42,196 live rooms and interrupted 48,156 livestreams in Nigeria due to guideline violations.

TikTok noted that it has updated its live monetisation guidelines to clarify which content types are not eligible for earnings, stating that the revisions are designed to ensure user protection and transparency in monetisation policies.