TikTok Expands #LevelUpAfrica to Train 3,000 Creators Across Sub-Saharan Africa

TikTok has announced an ambitious plan to train and empower over 3,000 content creators across Sub-Saharan Africa through its flagship #LevelUpAfrica programme, a move designed to accelerate the growth of the region’s digital creative economy.

The announcement was made at the TikTok Creator Education Day in Lagos on Saturday, where creators, government officials, industry leaders, and media gathered. Among those in attendance was Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Director General of the National Film and Video Censor Board, who commended the initiative for balancing opportunities with education on safety, mental health, and responsible content creation.

Since its launch in 2021, the programme has helped African creators amplify their voices globally while unlocking new streams of income, brand partnerships, and professional growth. Unlike previous editions that trained hundreds of creators annually, the expanded rollout will onboard more than 3,000 creators.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, said the new phase is about creating real career opportunities:

“As a platform, creators have always been at the heart of what we do. We believe in building real pathways for African creators to thrive; giving them access to professional tools on TikTok, mentorship from industry experts, and revenue-generating opportunities that can turn content creation into a sustainable career.”





The eight-month programme, fully funded by TikTok and delivered by Special Effects Media, will include:

Monthly virtual masterclasses and Q&A panels.

and Q&A panels. In-person events and networking sessions.

and networking sessions. Training on content strategy, monetisation, community guidelines, brand partnerships, and understanding TikTok’s algorithm .

. Direct mentorship from seasoned TikTok creators and industry experts.

Danilo Acquisto, CEO of Special Effects Media, noted that the initiative is about more than just short-term visibility. “When we get this right, we’re not just unlocking creators, we are unlocking Africa.”

Creators already benefiting from the programme shared their stories. Saheed Bayonle (@kingbayonle) said the training improved his content strategy and monetisation skills: “I learned about staying in my niche and the value of community. I didn’t even realise I had monetisation access before the programme.”

For Dr. Olawale, a Nigerian doctor and TikTok Wellness Ambassador, the platform gave him scale and purpose: “The ability to reach millions, go viral, and build a community has been because of TikTok. I found my purpose here.”