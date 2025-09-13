Three-storey building collapses in Yaba, four rescued

Lagos, Nigeria – A three-storey building under construction collapsed on Friday night, September 12, 2025, at 333 Borno Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos State.

The collapse occurred around 8:30 pm, trapping several people under the rubble. Eyewitnesses reported between five and six persons trapped, while four adult males have been rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.





Rescue teams from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and other agencies were deployed immediately and began search operations.

Authorities have cordoned off the site to secure the area and facilitate rescue efforts. The exact number of people still trapped remains unconfirmed.





Search and rescue operations are ongoing through the night, with officials assuring sustained efforts to locate and evacuate survivors.

okay.ng reports responders are committed to exhaustive measures to save lives amid the ongoing building collapse incident in Yaba.