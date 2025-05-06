Entertainment

Three Major Revelations from Grand Theft Auto VI’s Second Official Trailer

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read

Rockstar Games has officially released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), giving fans a deeper look into the game’s plot, characters, and dynamic setting. The new trailer reveals even more about what to expect from one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history.

The trailer also confirmed a new release date: May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, shifting from the previously expected Fall 2025 window.

Okay.ng highlights three major things we noticed in the new trailer:

1. Introduction of Dual Protagonists: Lucia and Jason

The trailer officially introduces Lucia Caminos, GTA’s first-ever female protagonist, alongside her partner Jason Duval. The two appear to be locked in a high-stakes criminal partnership, reminiscent of a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.

Their story seems set to unfold across a range of chaotic missions and emotionally-driven narratives, adding a layer of depth not commonly seen in previous GTA games.

2. Expanded Setting Beyond Vice City

While Vice City remains central to the game, the trailer showcases a more expansive open world. From neon-lit urban districts to rural countryside, swamplands, and mountain trails, the fictional state of Leonida (Rockstar’s version of Florida) offers players a massive sandbox to explore.

The environment feels reactive and culturally current, with hints of social media virality, influencer culture, and random Florida-style chaos sprinkled throughout.

3. Stunning Visual Enhancements

Captured entirely on PlayStation 5, the visuals in Trailer 2 set a new bar for open-world gaming. Enhanced lighting, ultra-realistic character models, and highly detailed cityscapes hint at the immense technical leap Rockstar has achieved since GTA V.

From the reflections on high-rise buildings to the lifelike physics of water, GTA 6 promises a visually immersive experience that pushes next-gen hardware to its limits.

ByYusuf Abubakar
