Three Arrested in Connection with Killing of Two AAUA Students

The Ondo State Police Command has taken three suspects into custody in connection with the abduction and brutal murder of two students from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), following a web of confessions, forensic investigation, and a determined search for justice.

According to the authorities, the suspects include the landlord, Oladele Femi, who has confessed to orchestrating the crime and facilitating the concealment of the killings. The victims—25-year-old Abah Friday and his 19-year-old friend, Okah Eloho—disappeared on June 20, 2025. Their disappearance was reported by a legal petition to the police four days later.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adebowale Lawal, confirmed, “Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives from anti-kidnapping swung into action and launched an intensive investigation into the reported abduction. Forensic tracking led investigators to Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, where an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to one of the victims (Friday) was recovered from one Abdul Mohammed Mubarak, 38.”

Mubarak said he purchased the device from Ojo Michael, who was soon picked up by law enforcement agents in Aramoko-Ekiti. Michael also led police to the recovery of the victims’ Lexus RX 350. In his confession, Michael recounted, “I participated in the robbery, abduction, and eventual murder of the victims. The operation was masterminded by one Oladele Femi—the landlord of the male victim.”





“Femi allegedly engaged Michael and another accomplice (identified as Kola, currently at large) to carry out the crime. Investigations revealed that the sum of N800,000 was transferred from the victim’s (Friday) account during their captivity,” the police added.

Lawal further disclosed, “Michael admitted raping the female victim upon recognising him and unmasking his identity, and said the suspect executed the girl along with her friend (Friday) to prevent them exposing him.”

Michael and his accomplice are reported to have disposed of the bodies between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti in Ekiti State. The remains of Okah Eloho were recovered near Ode-Ekiti, while efforts are ongoing to retrieve Abah Friday’s body.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Oladele Femi, who, during confrontation, confessed to initiating the plot and aiding in the concealment of the murders,” Lawal said.





He pointed out that the case “stands as a tragic reminder of the brutality of premeditated crimes and the devastating consequences of betrayal and greed,” assuring that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects at large and bring all responsible parties to justice.

